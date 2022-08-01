Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $54.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,641,882 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

