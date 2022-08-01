Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.