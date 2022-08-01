Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $8,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $88.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

