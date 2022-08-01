Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Banco Santander by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,796,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.96) to €3.00 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

SAN opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

