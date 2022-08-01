Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 208 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $114.92 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

