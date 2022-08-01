ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

