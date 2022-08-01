Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 1,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,892. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
