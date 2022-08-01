Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 1,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,892. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.