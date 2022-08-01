PUTinCoin Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $316.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.01 or 0.99792980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00044357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00027703 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001349 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

