Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $125.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00017462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $418.83 million and $125.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,270,299 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

