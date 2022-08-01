Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

