Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,354,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 169,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.07 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

