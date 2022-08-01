Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Central Securities worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $37.06 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.