Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:TY opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $35.91.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
