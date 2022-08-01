Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 968 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 458.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141,350 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 67.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter.

GDV opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

