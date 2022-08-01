QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.19 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.