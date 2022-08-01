Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,364. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

