Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

DGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,987. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

