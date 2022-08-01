QuickSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $27.88 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.22 or 0.00365372 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $27.88 million and $9.14 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

