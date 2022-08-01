Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quotient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

