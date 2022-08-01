Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

RDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. 1,082,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 510.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

