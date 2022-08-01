RAI Finance Price Tops $0.0803 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. RAI Finance has a market cap of $15.87 million and $286,664.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

