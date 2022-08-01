Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.67. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 269 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. Equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

