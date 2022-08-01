Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $236.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $908,611.72 and $236.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00626249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm."

