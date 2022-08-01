Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 109,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.17. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,280. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

