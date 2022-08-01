Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE: HLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

7/27/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $6.50 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. 2,918,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,776. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $597.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.93.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

