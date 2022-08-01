Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00.

7/30/2022 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00.

7/14/2022 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $142.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2022 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2022 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 174,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,133. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

