Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/20/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $48.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $65.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
NYSE FOUR opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $92.65.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
