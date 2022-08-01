Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $48.00.

7/19/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $65.00.

7/14/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

