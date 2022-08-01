Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP):

7/27/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $93.00.

7/19/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

7/7/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.48. 7,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,624. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.