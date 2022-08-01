Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.48

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

