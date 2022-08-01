Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45,406.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $45,406.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for $30.76 or 0.00134073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

