Relaxing Retirement Coach Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $869,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.06 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

