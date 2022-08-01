Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $136.23 million and $18.16 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,871.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

