Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Render Token has a market cap of $178.15 million and $30.27 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

