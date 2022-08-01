Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.
Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
