Reserve (RSV) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Reserve (RSV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve has a market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $55,436.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reserve has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00132197 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032455 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
Reserve Profile
Reserve is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Reserve Coin Trading
