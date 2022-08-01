Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

