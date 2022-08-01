Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

