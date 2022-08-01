Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.53 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $432,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SSO opened at $53.29 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

