Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 23,223 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EEM opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

