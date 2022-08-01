Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 580 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $34.68.

