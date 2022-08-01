Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC opened at $35.64 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

