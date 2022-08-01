Retireful LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

MU opened at $62.39 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

