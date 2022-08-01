Retireful LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.10 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.