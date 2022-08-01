Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.6% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

