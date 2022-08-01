Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Progressive makes up approximately 2.2% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,893.7% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

