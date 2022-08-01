Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 21,891 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.08 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42.

