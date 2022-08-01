Retireful LLC Takes $360,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.