Retireful LLC Takes $643,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

