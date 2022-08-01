Retireful LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Twitter accounts for 1.8% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

