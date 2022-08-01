Revomon Price Reaches $0.0763 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $60,679.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

